TODAY |

Debate rages over new technology that turns plastic into oil

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Australia

Environmental groups are at odds over a plan to help reverse the plastic waste crisis.

New Zealand recyclers are hoping to take advantage of the new technology that turns plastic into oil, but some believe it'll cause more harm than good.

Greenpeace believes it will increase greenhouse gas emissions without solving the pastic crisis.

"It allows the plastic industry to stay alive and keep expanding," Greenpeace spokesman Steve Abel told 1 News.

"It allows the oil and gas industry to have a pathway of financial viability."

The new chemical recycling process was developed in Australia and New Zealand's recycler Oji Fibre Solutions wants to bring the technology here.

New Zealander Simon Mathewson is helping to promote the technology and says he's happy to speak with any sceptics.

"Even if everyone in the entire planet stopped using plastic tomorrow, we'd still have seven and a half billion tonnes of plastic that we have to deal with," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand recyclers are hoping to take advantage of new technology that turns plastic into oil but some believe it'll cause more harm than good. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:01
'I was getting ready for bed' – Shannon Frizell caught off guard by World Cup call-up
2
All Blacks treated to stirring rendition of the haka from schoolboys at fan day in Japan
3
'It doesn't make sense' – Breakers owner responds to Turkish side's offer for Corey Webster
4
John Armstrong's opinion: Are we witnessing the beginning of the end of Ardern's administration?
5
Robbie Deans opens up about brother and former All Black Bruce's death - 'It's still pretty raw'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Aussie teenager drives into ocean to save his life after car explosion sets him on fire

Auckland baby recovers after near-death battle with measles
00:18

Man critically injured in Auckland brawl

Lower Hutt mayoral candidate calls for full investigation into retirement complex plumbing - 'It isn't good enough'