Debate rages over new technology that turns plastic into oil

Environmental groups are at odds over a plan to help reverse the plastic waste crisis.

New Zealand recyclers are hoping to take advantage of the new technology that turns plastic into oil, but some believe it'll cause more harm than good.

Greenpeace believes it will increase greenhouse gas emissions without solving the pastic crisis.

"It allows the plastic industry to stay alive and keep expanding," Greenpeace spokesman Steve Abel told 1 News.

"It allows the oil and gas industry to have a pathway of financial viability."

The new chemical recycling process was developed in Australia and New Zealand's recycler Oji Fibre Solutions wants to bring the technology here.

New Zealander Simon Mathewson is helping to promote the technology and says he's happy to speak with any sceptics.