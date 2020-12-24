Death of woman whose body was found near East Auckland train station not suspicious, police say

The death of the woman whose body was found yesterday morning on an East Auckland walkway is not being treated as suspicious, police say this afternoon.

Glen Innes Train Station. Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday, police said a 37-year-old woman was found dead shortly before 6am on a public walkway near the Glen Innes Train Station.

Officers yesterday made inquiries into the death. A post-mortem was carried out today.

The walkway between Felton Mathew Ave and the station has now re-opened to the public.