TODAY |

Death of woman whose body was found near East Auckland train station not suspicious, police say

Source:  1 NEWS

The death of the woman whose body was found yesterday morning on an East Auckland walkway is not being treated as suspicious, police say this afternoon.

Glen Innes Train Station. Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday, police said a 37-year-old woman was found dead shortly before 6am on a public walkway near the Glen Innes Train Station.

Officers yesterday made inquiries into the death. A post-mortem was carried out today.

The walkway between Felton Mathew Ave and the station has now re-opened to the public.

The death has been referred to the coroner, and the woman’s family has requested privacy.

New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
One dead after diving incident in Hawkes Bay, first water-related death of holiday period
2
Christmas holidaymakers take on long traffic delays getting out of Wellington
3
Covid-stranded Kiwi man sails solo from across the world to be home for Christmas
4
Water quality of top swimming spots expected to be good over holidays
5
With a video filmed in secret, Trump keeps sowing chaos in final weeks of presidency
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person in critical condition after being cut from vehicle following serious crash near Christchurch
00:14

Trans-Tasman pavlova battle a feature as NZDF troops celebrate Christmas overseas

ACC's Christmas injuries list features giftwrap and high spirits

Kayaker who capsized while fishing off Wellington's coast rescued with help from interisland ferry