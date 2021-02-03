Dawn service held to mark 175th anniversary of Ruapekapeka battle

Those who were involved in a battle 175 years ago at Te Ruapekapeka Pa in Northland were remembered today at a ceremony ahead of Waitangi Day.

The battle was the last showdown in the Northern War where Ngapuhi and Ngati Hine were fighting the Crown for rights guaranteed under the Treaty of Waitangi.

Flags were raised at the beginning of the service today with hapu invited to raise their kara in unison.

A memorial will also be unveiled for the 12 British servicemen who died in the battle. Their graves were unearthed in December 2017 at the site where the main British camp was located and a decision was made to leave the remains lying where they were.