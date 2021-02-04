David Seymour against NZ becoming a republic - 'What we have actually works constitutionally'

New Zealand becoming a republic is not a priority for ACT leader David Seymour.

Speaking to media at Waitangi today, Seymour said becoming a republic will not solve the "real issues" the country is facing.

“I don’t think becoming a republic is going to solve the real issues which are housing, education, child poverty, Oranga Tamariki not functionin."

"Whether or not the head of state is the Queen or a president is not going to help the average kid who doesn’t have a warm dry home or an education."

He said that “what we have actually works constitutionally”.

“Every country that elects its head of state eventually runs into trouble, just look at America,” Seymour said.

Māori Party leader John Tamihere and Seymour butted head on the issue at last year's leader's debate.

“Look God bless the Queen and all that stuff but it’s about time," Tamihere said at the time.

“She lives 12,000 miles away for goodness sake, the closest I have ever come to her is licking the back of her head on a stamp."