'Dangerous' scrub fire near Blenheim sees campsite evacuated

A scrub fire at Rarangi, north of Blenheim has seen a campsite evacuated and crews working through the night to contain it.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand says it was "too dangerous" for crews to tackle the blaze on Port Underwood Road overnight, but worked to contain the fire below the road to prevent it spreading from there.

FENZ says no structures are at risk, but the DOC White’s Bay campsite has been evacuated, which is just north of where the fire is located. There is no immediate risk to the campsite but it is a precautionary measure just in case the wind changes.

Crews were called shortly before midnight to reports of a fire on the hillside with four crews remaining at the scene overnight.

Firefighting efforts including six helicopters were set to resume at first light today. The terrain the fire's covering includes some vertical cliff and areas covered in scrub and native bush.

Port Underwood Road is closed between Rarangi and Oyster Bay because of the blaze, and is expected to be closed until further notice.