Dangerous driving at gang funeral procession sees vehicles impounded, multiple infringement notices

Two motorcycles and a car have been impounded by police after dangerous driving during a gang funeral procession across Auckland’s North Shore which involved more than 100 motorcycles and 150 vehicles.

Footage of the funeral procession which police received more than 40 complaints about. Source: 1 NEWS

Police received more than 40 complaints about dangerous driving activity linked to the procession on Saturday November 7.

Complaints included intersections being blocked, vehicles being driven on the wrong side of the road, dangerous overtaking, and sustained loss of traction in close proximity to pedestrians.

Police say more than 200 infringement notices have been issued to drivers involved in the procession after police reviewed footage.

More than a dozen vehicles were also identified by police as being involved in serious driving offences.

Inspector Simon Walker said police appreciated that the family and friends of the young man who died were grieving, but their driving was not acceptable.

"The driving behaviours on display presented a very real risk to those involved, as well as other road users, and will not be tolerated,” he said.