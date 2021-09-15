TODAY |

Dan Corbett presents special weather bulletin for Māori language week

Source:  1 NEWS

To mark Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, 1News meteorologist Dan Corbett has presented a special bilingual 6pm weather bulletin on Wednesday.

To mark Te Wiki o te Reo Māori, Corbett had a special edition of the 1News at 6pm weather bulletin. Source: 1 NEWS

In previous years, Corbett has just spoken New Zealand's indigenous language at the start of the weather. 

But on Wednesday he weaved te reo throughout his bulletin, later telling 1News he had always wanted to do it, but it remains something he will always be working on.

Dan Corbett. Source: 1 NEWS

Corbett will be again be presenting weather in a bilingual bulletin tomorrow night on 1News at 6pm, which will available on TVNZ1 and On Demand.

Sun shines on 1 NEWS weatherman Dan's te reo efforts with 'big improvement'

Now the weather across most of Aotearoa is going to be a bit lousy on Thursday so it's not too hard to follow some of the phrases Corbett used.

Te huarere mō āpōpō - tomorrow's weather

He ua - rain

He whaitiri- lightning/thunder

He haukaha - strong winds

I te ata - in the morning

I te ahiahi - in the afternoon

And what was that Simon said as Dan handed back to him?

Koia kei a koe! Well done!

