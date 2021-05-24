Dame Cindy Kiro named as New Zealand's next Governor-General

The next Governor-General is Dame Cindy Kiro.

Dame Cindy Kiro. Source: University of Auckland.

The Prime Minister announced Dame Cindy's appointment to the role this afternoon.

Dame Cindy said when Jacinda Ardern approached her for the role, she was "certainly not expecting she would ask me to be the next Governor-General".

"I think I might have slumped back into the chair and said, 'really'?"

Dame Cindy said she spoke about the offer with her husband.

"After the initial shock and the huge sense of gratitude and humility, we agreed it was an opportunity to re-serve our country."

"I was born to a poor family. I know what it takes, hard work, dedication and perseverance to succeed in life."

"I'm humbled to take this opportunity."

Ardern said Dame Cindy "has a highly distinguished and lengthy career in academic and leadership positions and has made significant contributions across a number of fields and organisations".

"She is currently Chief Executive of the Royal Society - Te Apārangi, which advances research and scholarly activity in science, technology and the humanities and raises public understanding of those fields.

"Dame Cindy was previously the Children’s Commissioner, had leadership roles at several New Zealand universities, including Pro Vice-chancellor Māori at the University of Auckland, extensive health sector experience, and a number of roles in community and voluntary organisations," Ardern said.

Ardern said the Queen "wholly" supported the choice.

Dame Cindy said she was proudly Māori and also British.

She will replace current Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy later this year.

Dame Patsy stepped into the role in September 2016 to serve a five-year term, replacing Sir Jerry Mateparae.

Governors-General are selected by Cabinet, with the Queen advised of the choice by the Prime Minister. If she agrees, the Opposition leader is then consulted.

The Governor-General appoints a Government post-election, is the final sign off for new or alterations to laws and presides over the Executive Council.