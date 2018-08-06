 

Dad sent caring final text to daughter before collapsing and dying at half-time of football match in Wellington

1 NEWS
A Givealittle page has been setup for the Wellington football captain who died at half-time during a match on Saturday shortly after sending a final text to one of his daughters.

North Wellington Onslows Masters captain Tim Robertson collapsed at halftime in his side's clash against the North Wellington Zimmers at Alex Moore Park in Johnsonville, dropping to the ground with a suspected heart attack.

The 53-year-old father of six sent a final text to one of his daughters Jemma to see how she and her sister Michaela were getting on in their football match that was taking place at the same time.

She messaged back saying that her team was in the lead and that Michaela had already scored two goals; to which he responded "Nice".

After sending the text Tim then headed into his teams half-time talk where he informed them he wasn't feeling too well and wouldn't be coming back on for the second half.

As the team were about to make their way back onto the pitch Tim collapsed and tragically his teammates and paramedics were unable to revive him.

The Givealittle page set up for the Robertson family will help with funeral costs and any additional money put towards providing some financial security for the future for the family.

Tim is remembered in a tribute on the page for "his passion, his spontaneity, his cheekiness and his love."

Tim Robertson with his family. Source: Givealittle
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice

Two men posing as members of a local rugby club and asking for donations have been arrested in Tauranga.

Police say they received complaints regarding two men door knocking and asking residents for donations, while misrepresenting themselves as members of a local rugby club.

After help from the public the men were arrested on Friday and charged with Obtaining by Deception.

Sergeant Tristan Murray encouraged local residents to contact police should they experience similar activities.

"If you have anyone knock at your door asking for donations or acting in an intimidating manner that don’t look or appear to be legitimate please call 111," he said.

"If it is found that they’re committing an Offence of Obtaining by Deception it carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment."
 

RNZ rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Northland
Religion
Social Issues

A Russell man who has just become the first openly gay Anglican to become a priest says others can take heart from his ordination.

Reverend Chris Swannell presided over his first communion service yesterday, at Christ Church in Russell.

He said it felt wonderful to be accepted as a priest, and he and his partner of more than 25 years were overjoyed.

Rev Swannell said he expressed no bitterness over the long wait towards his vocation and that this was a time of hope for the community.

"We have probably felt a little bit excluded and not fully inclusive within the church. So I think for the LGBT Christian community, and for those who have a spritiual faith, hopefully this will give them a little bit of hope for the future."

It has been 13 years since he was ordained as deacon and 11 years since members of Christ Church called for him to become their priest.

He said he did not set out to become a priest but responded gladly to the call of the Russell congregation who wanted him ordained.

Church admin officer Roger Wyatt said the ordination was all set to go in 2007 but the church hierarchy said no at the last minute, leaving parishoners upset.

"I always say if there is one person who was born to be a priest, it was Chris. It was just his spritiuality and willingness to serve has always been there."

Rev Swannell's sister said it was a blow when her brother's first planned ordination fell through.

"My mum, I think she felt a bit sorry about that. We just said 'oh you know, it'll happen, it'll happen, one day it'll happen'. And it's finally happened, [the ordination] was so good."

Ever since Rev Swannell was excluded from priesthood, people like Heather Lindauer, who were themselves ordained as priests without any issues, have protested repeatedly at church gatherings.

"It went on and on ... I remember speaking three times and saying how we felt wounded that our choice was not being honoured."

Kim Benton from the Anglican Diocese of Auckland said the breakthrough was also the reason for vote by the synod for which priests were allowed to bless legal marriages between same-sex couples.

A community Christ Church member said the day was welcomed and had been anticipated for a long time.

"Today's a dream come true for all of us and prayer's [have been] answered. For 13 years I certainly had been praying that Chris would allowed to be ordained and here we are."

Reverend Chris Swannell and his partner Michael Hooper. Photo: RNZ / Lois Williams Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz
