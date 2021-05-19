Cyber attack leaves some Waikato DHB staff without pay

Some Waikato DHB staff have not been paid, or have not been paid their full amount, due to a cyber attack on information systems earlier this week.

Waikato Hospital. Source: 1 NEWS

One staff member 1 NEWS has spoken to received $400 less in their pay this week.

A Waikato DHB spokesperson confirmed that there was an “error in the contingency plan to pay some staff in this week’s pay round”.

“Affected staff will receive an additional payment tonight.”

Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee told RNZ's Morning Report he wasn't sure whether hospitals would be back to normal by the weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad