Customs have intercepted an attempt to bring 4.7kg of ephedrine into the New Zealand disguised inside 216 Rubik's cubes.

4.7kg of ephedrine found in 216 Rubik's cubes. Source: New Zealand Customs

Customs posted a photo of the 216 Rubik's cubes with the ephedrine hidden inside on their Twitter page this afternoon.

They captioned the picture with: "These puzzling cubes might be hard to crack, but it didn't take us long to sort out."