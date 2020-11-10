Customers of meal delivery service Hello Fresh warned not to eat fish in recent order

Meal kit delivery company Hello Fresh have told customers not to eat the fish in this week's box.

Hello Fresh meal delivery box Source: Hello Fresh

The company had been advised the trevally included in one of the meals potentially contained “elevated histamine levels”.

It had sent a text message and email to customers, advising them not to eat the fish and a partial refund would be provided.

The company has been approached for comment.

According to the Ministry of Health, high levels of histamine in seafood can cause scombroid poisoning.

Symptoms including itching, rashes, nausea and vomiting for up to 12 hours.