TODAY |

Customers of meal delivery service Hello Fresh warned not to eat fish in recent order

Source:  1 NEWS

Meal kit delivery company Hello Fresh have told customers not to eat the fish in this week's box.

Hello Fresh meal delivery box Source: Hello Fresh

The company had been advised the trevally included in one of the meals potentially contained “elevated histamine levels”.

It had sent a text message and email to customers, advising them not to eat the fish and a partial refund would be provided.

The company has been approached for comment.

According to the Ministry of Health, high levels of histamine in seafood can cause scombroid poisoning.

Symptoms including itching, rashes, nausea and vomiting for up to 12 hours. 

It can be caused by fish not being chilled correctly. 

New Zealand
Health
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:24
Nissan Leaf owner with ‘range anxiety’ told new battery for $13,000 car would cost $121,000
2
Leading Covid-19 vaccine found to be 90 per cent effective by developers
3
Watch: Incredible footage shows how flooding has submerged Napier streets
4
Canterbury couple distraught as local council votes against paying out for its role in leaky home nightmare
5
Kiwi eight-year-olds' thoughts and feelings revealed in massive longitudinal study
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:47

Leading Covid-19 vaccine found to be 90 per cent effective by developers

Kiwi eight-year-olds' thoughts and feelings revealed in massive longitudinal study

Auckland City Mission bracing for toughest Christmas in 100 years
02:40

Nanas Janet and Margaret celebrate granddaughter's wedding day as bridesmaids in Masterton