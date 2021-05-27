Crowning New Zealand's best-tasting tap water in the country

The majority of New Zealanders drink from the council tap, but the flavours and variations are said to be unique from region to region.

Samples from official suppliers across the country were recently put to a panel of experts to test its colour, clarity, odour and taste to decide which region has the best-tasting tap water in New Zealand.

Timaru came out on top, taking home the top prize for the Water Industry Operations Group (WIOG)'s Ixom 2021 Water Taste Test competition for the second year running.

Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen told Seven Sharp the water is from "a little town in our district" called Pleasant Point.

"What a great name and some awesome water as well," he said.

Bowen said he was "pretty excited to get two in a row," adding that the team "do a fantastic job around the network - both inside of council and our contractors - so really stoked for them, really good recognition for what they do so it's really cool for our community".

He said the Timaru's water is "to die for".