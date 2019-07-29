Crime spree across Waikato sees six cars stolen, stores ram-raided

A crime spree across Waikato which saw shops hit in Hamilton, Morrisonville, Nawton and Raglan is believed to be linked with the theft of six cars in the region.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

A surf shop on Wairere Drive in Hamilton, a dairy on Studholme Street in Morrinsville, a NZ Post Shop on Grandview Road in Nawton, and a liquor store on Bow Street and second surf shop on Wainui Rd in Raglan were all targeted in the burglaries.

All took place overnight on Wednesday, police say, and are believed to be linked.

The stores were ram-raided and police are also investigating the theft of six cars in the region, also on the same night.

The six vehicles have since been recovered.

Waikato Police Detective Sergeant Ben Norman says they're liaising with their Auckland counterparts after a similar incident there.

"A vehicle stolen from Hamilton was later used in a burglary in Karaka, with Auckland Police arresting two people," he says.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the people involved is asked to call police on 105 or anonymously at Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, citing file number 210121/3926.

"We know these burglaries are distressing for those involved, many of whom rely on these commercial premises for their livelihoods," Norman says.