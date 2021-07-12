Crew from Covid-stricken fishing vessel taken to Wellington MIQ facility

Crew on board the Viking Bay fishing vessel - including the two Covid-19 positive mariners - have been transported to an MIQ facility in the capital.

The ship docked at Wellington's Queens Wharf today after spending a week off the coast of Taranaki.

Viking Bay entering Wellington Harbour to dock at Queens Wharf for quarantine. Source: 1 NEWS

All 20 on board have undergone health checks, including Covid-19 tests.