Crew from Covid-stricken fishing vessel taken to Wellington MIQ facility

Source: 1 NEWS

Crew on board the Viking Bay fishing vessel - including the two Covid-19 positive mariners - have been transported to an MIQ facility in the capital.

The ship docked at Wellington's Queens Wharf today after spending a week off the coast of Taranaki.

Viking Bay entering Wellington Harbour to dock at Queens Wharf for quarantine.

All 20 on board have undergone health checks, including Covid-19 tests.

Thirteen of the crew have been transferred to managed isolation facilities for at least 14 days, while seven others will isolate on board.

New Zealand
Wellington
Coronavirus Pandemic
Taranaki
