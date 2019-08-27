Crashed car recovered with body inside from Wairoa River

A person has been found dead in a car that plunged into the Wairoa River in the Lower Kaimai Ranges last evening.

The car that went off State Highway 29 around 7.40pm has been recovered today with the assistance of the Police Dive Squad.

A person was found deceased in the vehicle, police say.

Another person injured in the incident was transported to hospital for treatment last night.

Police say they are not able to confirm the identity of the deceased at this stage.

SH29 has reopened, and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, they say.