TODAY |

Covid-19 vaccine during pregnancy 'may also help protect the baby' — Bloomfield

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Routinely offering vaccination against Covid-19 during pregnancy is now being recommended, as "risk of severe outcomes from Covid-19 infection are significantly higher", says Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. 

Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: 1 NEWS

"Interestingly, vaccinating during pregnancy may also help protect the baby as there is evidence infants can get antibodies to the virus through both cord-blood while in utero and also breast milk during breast feeding," Bloomfield said today. 

Bloomfield said it would be recommended that "pregnant people are now routinely offered Covid-19 vaccination with the Pfizer vaccine at any stage of the pregnancy". 

"This is because the technical advisers have agreed the risk of severe outcomes from Covid-19 infection are significantly higher for pregnant people than they are for the general population."

He said data from around the world showed there was not additional safety concerns with Covid-19 vaccines and with the Pfizer vaccine during pregnancy. 

Pregnant people have been in group three since the framework's announcement in March, with guidelines previously advising pregnant people to discuss the risks and benefits of receiving the vaccine. 

Those in group three, which include people at high risk of becoming very sick from Covid-19, are currently able to receive their Covid-19 vaccine. 

New Zealand
Politics
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
Anna Whyte
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:08
Police believe firearm may have been involved in fatal Auckland hit-and-run today
2
Taxpayers' Union calls on Govt to can cycle bridge over Auckland harbour
3
Hamilton woman 'had to sit down' after winning $16.5m with Lotto over long weekend
4
Body found on remote Waiheke Island beach identified as missing boatie
5
Photos: Thousands of nurses strike for better pay and work conditions around Aotearoa
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Photos: Thousands of nurses strike for better pay and work conditions around Aotearoa

Two new Covid-19 cases at NZ's border, none in the community

Nearly all cars imported by 2035 must be electric, Climate Change Commission report says

Full video: Latest on the vaccine rollout