Covid-19 update: No new cases for eighth day, still one active case

The Ministry of Health has announced there are no new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand for the eighth day in a row as the country's active number of cases remains at one.

New Zealand's total number of people who have or have had Covid-19, including probable cases, sits at 1504. 

There are no new deaths from coronavirus since yesterday and the country's death toll remains at 22. 

No cases of coronavirus in New Zealand is currently in hospital and the number of recovered cases remains unchanged at 1481.  

With another 3000 tests conducted yesterday, more than 270,0000 tests have now been completed for Covid-19 to date. 

The Ministry of Health's contact tracer app has attracted 458,000 registrations so far, around 12,000 more than yesterday.

