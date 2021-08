Covid-19: Two KFCs among new Auckland locations of interest

KFC outlets in Glenfield and Māngere have been added to the locations of interest list for Auckland after being exposed to someone with Covid-19.

KFC Source: 1 NEWS

KFC Glenfield was visited on Saturday August 14, with times of concern between 10.40am and 6.30pm.

The Māngere outlet was visited between 2.15pm and 3.15pm the following day, August 15.