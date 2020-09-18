Covid-19 testing station set up at Auckland primary school after student tests positive

A Covid-19 testing station will be set up at Auckland's Chapel Downs Primary School this morning after a student tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The child was only at school for half an hour on Monday before receiving a positive result later that day.

The regional public health authority believes the network of close contacts is small. It's encouraging all students and staff at the primary school to be tested.

The opening of the testing station at the school comes as a parent vented last night over the two-day delay in notifying parents of the case.

Mother 'furious' at delay in notification of Covid-19 case at Auckland school