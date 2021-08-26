Covid-19 spread at 13 of 400 locations of interest: Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed that of the more than 400 locations of interest on the Ministry of Health’s website, Covid-19 transmission happened at 13 of them.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“While we do have a large number of locations of interest, and we do want all of those individuals who were connected to those locations of interest to follow the health advice, at this stage, roughly 13 have had cases transmitted at those locations of interest,” Ardern said.

She said other “patterns” were also emerging that showed the Alert Level 4 lockdowns were working.

In dates after August 18, when Alert Level 4 was in place, there were only three new “exposure events”, or places people could have become infected at.

Ardern said that showed “people are following Level 4 and we’re beginning to reach people who became infected since lockdown began”.

New Zealand recorded 68 new community cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. On Thursday, 62 cases were detected.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ardern said the numbers were “not necessarily unexpected” given the increased infectiousness of the Delta variant.

But, she said it was good to see cases hadn’t spread further than Auckland and Wellington, where there was a clear link to the Auckland outbreak.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

“We do need to be incredibly vigilant. Delta has changed the rules of the game.”