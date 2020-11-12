Covid-19: Residents and visitors to Auckland shop and apartments asked to get tested and self-isolate due to mystery community case

People who are residents or who have visited an Auckland apartment block and shop have been asked to get tested and self-isolate due to a mystery community case of Covid-19 connected to the locations.

The new mystery case is an Auckland student who became symptomatic on November 9 and were tested the next day.

They worked at the A-Z Collection store at 61 High Street from November 8 till November 11.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield this afternoon said the case means anyone recently connected with two Auckland locations will need to get tested and self-isolate.

"At this time as a very precautionary measure we are asking people who visited A-Z Collection at 61 High Street and/or who is a resident at or a visitor to the Vincent Residency at 106 Vincent St in central Auckland to seek a Covid-19 test and self-isolate until results come back.

"Dates of interest are anyone who has visited those two locations, or who live at the residence, are from Saturday November 7 to today Thursday November 12," Bloomfield said.

The positive test result was confirmed this morning and the person has been taken to Jet Park Hotel quarantine facility in Auckland.

The person lives alone and hasn’t had many outings recently, Bloomfield says.

The person is a student at AUT but hasn’t been on campus since mid-October.

Auckland Public Regional Health Service is currently interviewing the positive case and identifying close contacts.

A second new community case today in Wellington is linked to the November cluster involving New Zealand Defence Force staff.

This case is a close contact of "Case B" in the cluster. This new case is being referred to by the Ministry of Health as "Case C".

Bloomfield says Case C had met with Case B for lunch in Wellington at the Little Penang restaurant on The Terrace last Friday afternoon.

On developing symptoms on Saturday, they had a Covid-19 test and isolated at home.

The test returned a negative result, however Case C was moved to quarantine at the Grand Mercure in Wellington.

A second test returned a positive result yesterday.

Push notifications were sent out on Sunday for Little Penang The Terrace, visited by Case B and Case C.

Anyone who visited the restaurant between 1pm and 4pm on Friday have been asked to take a test if they feel symptomatic.

Household contacts for Case C are in isolation and have returned negative test results.