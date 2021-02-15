Covid-19: Person arrested over failure to stop at Auckland lockdown checkpoint

Police have arrested one person for failing to stop at an Auckland checkpoint.

Source: Breakfast

Overall, police thanked people for their cooperation at the 11 checkpoints in north and south Auckland since Alert Level 3 restrictions came into effect on Sunday night at 11:59pm.

However, one person failed to stop at the Mercer Checkpoint on State Highway 1, police said.

According to police, the person was arrested later when they stopped in Hamilton.

"The 26-year-old is currently assisting police with our inquiries and we cannot rule out the possibility of charges being laid," police said in a statement.

"Outside of this, the community has been overall understanding and cooperative."

Police report that between midnight on Sunday and 4pm on Monday, 14,142 vehicles were processed through the checkpoints.

At the southern checkpoints, of the 8607 vehicles which came through 779 were turned away.