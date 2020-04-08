Covid-19 Pacific update: Confirmed cases in Guam grow as US sailors quarantine around the nation

There are now 210 confirmed cases and six deaths in seven locations around the Pacific.

Guam now has 121 confirmed cases with two confirmed deaths. The confirmed numbers in Guam do not count the 170 US sailors who have tested positive, reports 1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver.

The sailors were among almost 2000 crew members from the USS Theodore Roosevelt which are being quarantined around the island.

Tahiti now has 41 confirmed coronavirus cases and New Caledonia has 18.