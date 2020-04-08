TODAY |

Covid-19 Pacific update: Confirmed cases in Guam grow as US sailors quarantine around the nation

Source:  1 NEWS

There are now 210 confirmed cases and six deaths in seven locations around the Pacific. 

1 NEWS’ Barbara Dreaver updates the coronavirus situation across the Pacific. Source: 1 NEWS

Guam now has 121 confirmed cases with two confirmed deaths. The confirmed numbers in Guam do not count the 170 US sailors who have tested positive, reports 1 NEWS' Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver.

The sailors were among almost 2000 crew members from the USS Theodore Roosevelt which are being quarantined around the island.

Tahiti now has 41 confirmed coronavirus cases and New Caledonia has 18. 

Watch the full report above.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Pacific Update
Pacific Islands
