How the Covid-19 lockdown provided some Kiwi businesses a springboard to success

Businesses across New Zealand are facing a new normal in the midst of a global pandemic and recession.

After weeks of challenges amid the Covid-19 lockdown, some businesses have folded, some are just surviving – but some are thriving and innovating ways to move forward.

Across the country, business has been affected on every level, yet lockdown has proved to be a springboard for some.

Three very different companies share their lessons from lockdown in a story of success, hope and opportunity.