Covid-19 isolation escapee browsed beauty aisle, took selfies in Auckland supermarket trip

A browse of the health and beauty aisle was a taste of life outside lockdown for the country's latest Covid-19 patient, and he's got selfies to prove it.

The 32-year-old man allegedly sneaked out of a fenced area at the Stamford Plaza hotel in downtown Auckland on Monday to go to a supermarket, before he tested positive for Covid-19.

The Auckland CBD Countdown store he visited was shut down the next day for a deep clean, with 18 staff asked to isolate as a precaution. It is set to reopen today.

A Countdown spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS the man spent time browsing in the beauty aisle and took selfies while at the supermarket.

Yesterday, Health Minister Chris Hipkins labelled recent escapes like this as "acts of selfishness".

"It is completely unacceptable that we have now had two people let everybody else down by breaking the rules, leaving facilities and putting everyone at risk," he told media.

"These are acts of selfishness that we intend to use the full weight of the law to stop."