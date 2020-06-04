TODAY |

Covid-19 blamed as 'feral' chickens re-invade West Auckland community

Source:  1 NEWS

Animals are taking back towns around the world thanks to Covid-19.

Seven Sharp ventured to the urban rain forests of Tītīrangi to track them down. Source: Seven Sharp

In Israel, there were wild boars, a town in Wales was taken over by goats, and now New Zealand has its own fluffy invader - the feral chickens of Auckland’s own Tītīrangi.

Yesterday, TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp found the clucky culprits nestled amongst the native bush and lurking outside the local Tītīrangi library.

The chickens aren’t a new problem. Last year, the council spent upwards of $20,000 to rehome them.

Greg Presland of the Waitakere Ranges Local Board says the chickens recouped and regrouped during Level 4 lockdown.

The animals usually keep to themselves, but they’re taking advantage of the peace and quiet. Source: Breakfast

“In small numbers they're OK, but the larger the numbers they tend to adversely affect the environment,” says Mr Presland.

“They scratch around kauri tree roots, they displace native birds. Last year we had a major rat infestation. We don't want that situation happening again.”

The community is quite divided about what to do with their feral friends.

One local told Seven Sharp they’re "part of the Tītīrangi community" and they added to the charm, while another said they were crazy and "feral" and wanted them gone.

“The catching process was to set up nets to try and attract them in then drop the net and move them on. People have suggested we try to get Tegal in on the job,” said Mr Presland.

New Zealand
Animals
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
