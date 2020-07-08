Court appearance for man who fled Auckland hotel, later tested positive for Covid-19

A man accused of leaving a managed isolation hotel in central Auckland, and was later confirmed to have Covid-19, has appeared in court.
Davinder Singh appeared in the Auckland District Court today over the July 9 incident.
He was released on bail to reappear later in the month, when he will enter a plea.
Singh, 32, arrived in New Zealand from India in early July and was isolating at the Stamford Plaza Hotel.
He is accused of leaving the hotel without permission and visiting a Countdown supermarket, before his Covid-19 test returned positive the next day.