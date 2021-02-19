Couple giving away Lower Hutt home for free — but there's a catch

In New Zealand's current housing climate, finding an affordable home can be difficult, but one couple in Lower Hutt aims to change that — by giving away their home for free.

There is a catch, however.

Prospective new homeowners must have a vacant site to transport the house to and a spare $40,000 — the cost to transport the property from one site to another in the Wellington region.

They must also arrange a quote with a removal company by March 4, with the house gone by March 26.

The home was sold to a property developer, who is now building a brand-new housing development at the site. The couple was told by the developer they could do whatever they like with the property, which is no longer needed.

The property has two bedrooms, measures 90 square metres and has been repainted inside and out. A new heat pump has also been installed.