What the country thinks of the Government's performance so far

There are more New Zealanders who think the Government is not meeting expectations than those who think it is exceeding expectations, according to the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll. However, it also shows half think the performance of the Government is in line with expectations.

Those polled were asked, 'The Government, made up of the Labour Party, New Zealand First and the Green Party, has been in power for just over two years. How would you describe their performance so far?'

From the total eligible voters, those who were more likely than average to think the Government's performance was better than expected were Pacific Peoples, women aged 18-34 and Labour Party supporters.

The groups who were more likely than average to think the Government's performance was worse than expected were National Party supporters, people living in Canterbury and women over 55.

National leader Simon Bridges said the performance of the Government "hasn't explicitly been awful but it just hasn't achieved the promise and the hope that it said it would".

Jennifer Curtin of Auckland University said she thought the Government would be concerned by the low number that believe it has exceeded expectations.

"Labour in particular promised transformation, the Greens promised a lot but because they're in a coalition government not everything has been as transformative as a lot of people would have hoped," she said.

The Prime Minister said the majority there "have said that we've met their expectations, or we've exceeded it, I feel good about that".