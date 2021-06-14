TODAY |

Country in for 'fantastic ski season' once the cold temps arrive - NZ Ski CEO

Source:  1 NEWS

With Coronet Peak and The Remarkables set to open over the next two weekends, NZ Ski's chief executive says he's "feeling pumped" about the season.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Paul Anderson admits he’s optimistic and reckons the country is in for a “fantastic” ski season as temperatures drop. Source: Breakfast

After Mount Hutt and its "new toy" — an eight-seat chairlift dubbed the Nor'West Express — opened last week, an optimistic Paul Anderson told Breakfast he reckoned the country was in for a "fantastic season". 

Record crowds have taken to the mountain's slopes, with skiers queuing overnight to try out the new chairlift on Friday.

"But we do need some good cold temps this week," Anderson said.

Read more
Skiers stayed overnight to be first to try out Mount Hutt's new eight-seat chairlift

"If we can get one or two days of snow making in, we’re confident we can get open on Saturday at Coronet Peak."

Anderson said he was also optimistic there would be a "good showing of Aussies" on the slopes this year, with "strong forward bookings" out of Australia for Queenstown from the end of June. 

The Remarkables is set to open on June 26. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Paul Anderson says the town is looking forward to filling up and getting its vibrancy back. Source: Breakfast

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Child seriously injured after being hit by car in Auckland
2
'Divorced from people doing daily life' – National's Christopher Luxon slams Govt's 'billion dollar' bridge
3
'This is our story' - Daughter of mosque attacks victim says film on Ardern is hurtful to Muslims
4
Two houses destroyed, two others badly damaged in 'suspicious' Wellington fire
5
'I love you man' - Israel Adesanya dedicates victory to late sparring partner Fau Vake
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:27

Jacinda Ardern says Christchurch mosque attacks film is 'very soon and very raw'

Ashburton community 'still reeling' two weeks after destructive flooding
01:23

Two houses destroyed, two others badly damaged in 'suspicious' Wellington fire

Morning Briefing June 14: Kiwi drivers told to charge up or be charged