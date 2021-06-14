Country in for 'fantastic ski season' once the cold temps arrive - NZ Ski CEO

With Coronet Peak and The Remarkables set to open over the next two weekends, NZ Ski's chief executive says he's "feeling pumped" about the season.

After Mount Hutt and its "new toy" — an eight-seat chairlift dubbed the Nor'West Express — opened last week, an optimistic Paul Anderson told Breakfast he reckoned the country was in for a "fantastic season".

Record crowds have taken to the mountain's slopes, with skiers queuing overnight to try out the new chairlift on Friday.

"But we do need some good cold temps this week," Anderson said.

"If we can get one or two days of snow making in, we’re confident we can get open on Saturday at Coronet Peak."

Anderson said he was also optimistic there would be a "good showing of Aussies" on the slopes this year, with "strong forward bookings" out of Australia for Queenstown from the end of June.

The Remarkables is set to open on June 26.