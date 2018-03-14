TODAY |

Countdown supermarkets to impose age limit on energy drinks sales

An age limit on the sale of energy drinks will be imposed by Countdown Supermarkets in just over a month.

Stuff reports the supermarket chain plans to match UK restrictions where age limits are also in place.

From September 1st, energy drinks will not be sold to under-16’s, a move the UK has had in place because of warnings of the danger the highly caffeinated drinks pose to young people.

In the UK, Sainsbury’s, Alsi, Asda and Waitrose require those 16 and over to produce identification to be able to buy the energy drinks.

Otago University Professor of public health Tony Blakely says kids shouldn’t be drinking “crap” sugary energy drinks. Source: Breakfast

"Energy drinks are one of a range of initiatives we're looking at to help our customers make healthier choices in our stores. The UK restriction has been on our radar for some time so it's only natural that we consider this here," Countdown head of communications Kate Porter says.

