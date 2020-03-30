Countdown staff to get lockdown pay boost, specials returning to shelves for shoppers

Countdown has matched Foodstuffs in offering its staff a 10 per cent pay bonus during the coronavirus lockdown period, it has announced.

It will also see specials return to its shelves this week, as supplies rebuild and shopping patterns get calmer.

Shoppers had been upset to see the regular specials on products disappearing.

The pay boost will apply to waged supermarket staff and distribution centre workers.

Countdown have been paying staff who have had to self-isolate because of travel since February and those who are deemed at high risk to Covid-19.

Countdown Managing Director, Natalie Davis, says paying the team more reflects the essential service they are providing the country.



“Caring for our team is very important to us, and more than ever at the moment, their health, safety and wellbeing is our utmost priority. We have been doing a number of things to support our team as they provide an incredible and essential service to communities across New Zealand.



“As well as paying our supermarket and distribution centre teams more, we are also supporting any of our team members whom the government has deemed high risk so they can be encouraged to stay home and not worry about work."



Foodstuffs annonced yesterday they will be give a 10 per cent bonus to its essential employees who continue to work through the Covid-19 lockdown.

The pay increases includes all subsidiaries which include Pak'nSave, New World and Four Square.

Speaking this morning to Breakfast, FIRST Union representative Tali Williams said it was a step in the right direction, but also that the change should have come sooner.

"It took a pandemic for them to hear our cries, but finally they've done it," Ms Williams said.

She said the pay increase is good, but needs to be permanent as the pay increase will only apply for the four weeks of the Covid-19 lockdown before workers will be back on minimum wage.



