Councillor calls on Flaxmere locals to 'snitch' to find who's responsible for badly beating boy

Source: 1 NEWS

Flaxmere residents are being asked to "snitch" about the circumstances surrounding the four-year-old boy who was severely beaten two weeks ago. 

The four-year-old has suffered brain damage, according to police. Source: 1 NEWS

Local councillor Henare O'Keefe says the community needs to take action and assist police if they know anything.  

"If you have any information that would assist police, step up to the plate, hand over the information. I'm asking them to snitch, to nark in the best interests of everybody," Mr O'Keefe said.

The boy is now in stable but critical condition in Starship Hospital after he was found at a property on Ramsey Crescent in the Hastings suburb with a severe brain injury and bruises all over his body. 

Oranga Tamariki confirmed in a statement they have previously worked with the victim's family. 

Spokesperson Alison McDonald described the situation as "deeply disturbing" and says they continuing to offer support to the child's wider whānau.

Police said earlier this week if the boy survives, it's likely he will be "severely disabled and brain damaged' due to his injuries. 

On Wednesday evening, hundreds attended a karakia in a local Flaxmere park for the child. 

Information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by calling Hawke's Bay police on (06) 873 0524.

