Could NZ First work with National in 2020? Winston Peters issues warning to Party president after 'whiskey-swilling' jibe

1 NEWS
Winston Peters has come out swinging against National Party President Peter Goodfellow who said the party "dodged a whiskey-swilling, cigarette-smoking, double-breasted and irrational bullet", but the Acting Prime Minister would not rule out working with National despite the bad blood. 

It comes after Peter Goodfellow said National “dodged a whiskey-swilling, cigarette-smoking, double-breasted and irrational bullet". Source: Q+A

On TVNZ1's Q+A last night the Acting Prime Minister issued a warning to Mr Goodfellow, telling him it would "be the last time you give a free hit against Winston Peters and get away with it, I want to make that very clear".

"I don't think Mr Goodfellow really matters," he continued. "I went into the coalition negotiations in good faith for 11 long days, and he’s telling me it was a waste of my time when National were concerned."

Mr Goodfellow made the comments at the National Party conference over the weekend, reported NZ Herald.  

When asked by host Corin Dann if he could work with National in 2020, Mr Peters said it was for his colleagues to decide.

"We have never, ever ruled things out in that way as other parties have."

Dann interviews Winston Peters on medicinal cannabis, the economy, immigration and the return of Jacinda Ardern. Source: Q+A

Watch: 'You'd have to ask her' – Simon Bridges coy on whether Jacinda Ardern deliberately overshadowed his National Party conference speech

It was a convenient time for Jacinda Ardern to release a video update while on maternity leave, coinciding as it did, to the hour, with Simon Bridges' speech at the National Party conference yesterday.

Speaking on TVNZ1’s Breakfast this morning, Mr Bridges was asked if the video message uploaded to Jacinda Ardern’s Facebook page around 45 minutes after his widely publicised speech at Auckland’s Sky City, wasn’t all just a bit too convenient.

Unable to suppress a smile, the National leader was gracious in his assessment.

“Hey, it’s good to see how she’s going and to see things that are sort of going well for her,” he said.

“No, I mean it.”

Prodded by host Jack Tame if the Prime Minister knew of the clash of times, Mr Bridges was unwilling to take the bait.

“Who knows, you’d have to ask her,” he said.

The National leader’s appearance at the National Party annual conference yesterday was shortly followed by Jacinda Ardern’s Facebook video update. Source: Breakfast
1 NEWS
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will likely be back on deck in the top job this Thursday, after nearly six weeks of maternity leave following the birth of baby Neve.

Acting PM Winston Peters told TVNZ's Q+A last night he will be leaving the country on Thursday to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Singapore.

He was asked about the transition by host Corin Dann.

"Jacinda Ardern, yes on Thursday, as the plane leaves the ground," Mr Peters said of Ms Ardern returning. 

In a Facebook video uploaded on Sunday, Jacinda Ardern said she'll return to work in a week's time. 

The Prime Minister rocked baby Neve as she talked about multi-tasking as a new mum. Source: Facebook

The Acting PM told TVNZ 1’s Q+A that he will be leaving the country on Thursday to meet the US Secretary of State. Source: Breakfast
