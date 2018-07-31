 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Could the Māori kete be part of the solution to our plastic pollution problem?

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Environment

With plastic bags being phased out from Kiwi supermarkets one woman thinks she has the perfect solution to replace them with an environmentally friendly alternative.

Jasmine Teei thinks that Māori woven flax bags called kete are the perfect answer.

"They're reusable, they're 100 per cent natural, anybody can make it, it's free and when you're done with it you simply bury it and use it to plant," Ms Teei told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.

Kete were used for centuries before plastic was even created and have always been valued in Māori culture..

"Everyone is so caught up in material plastics they have forgotten about the real stuff, which is our natural resources," Ms Teei said.

Countdown supermarket says it's looking into the kete solution.

"What I really like about it is it's natural and its part of our culture, they're reusable and best of all they're not plastic.

"We do have options available at this stage, but if there is an opening and Kiwis want them we will consider it," Countdown's Kiri Hannifin said.

Last week Conservation and Associate Environment Minister Eugenie Sage signalled a ban on single use plastic bags is imminent.

Here’s Tamati Rimene-Sproat with the comeback of the kete. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Environment
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:20
Mr Bridges said the seriousness of the New Zealand economy deserved better than jokes form the Acting Prime Minister.

Watch: Winston Peters makes fun of Simon Bridges' accent before labelling him a 'joke' in testy Parliamentary exchange
2

Fair Go: Moving out of retirement village costs family large chunk of inheritance
3

Man admits murdering mother and daughter, 2, whose bodies were found 1200km apart in two Australian states
4

Exclusive: Gloriavale seeking millions of taxpayer dollars to set up new health food enterprise
5

Roast pork and creamy mushroom pie sees Tauranga baker win his sixth NZ Supreme Pie Award
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Cushla Donaldson.

Kiwis in Australian detention express frustrations via art at Melbourne event

Roast pork and creamy mushroom pie sees Tauranga baker win his sixth NZ Supreme Pie Award
Novi Sad, Serbia - March 24, 2016: Close-up of an unrecognizable woman using the Airbnb App on her Lenovo A916 Android smartphone in a car. Login screen with Facebook and Google sign up options. Airbnb is a service for people to list, find, and rent lodging. It currently has over 1,500,000 listings in 34,000 cities and 190 countries.

Airbnb hosts angered by Auckland Council's retrospective bed tax
02:18

'I was just too scared to drive' - concerns raised by former driver about buses' safety after Ōhakune crash that claimed life of 11-year-old girl

'It will happen' - South Island Independence Movement vows to break away

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics

The South Island Independence Movement has been resurrected and its founder says the island will become a separate country.

The South Island had its own government for a year in 1848, TVNZ1's Seven Sharp recalled.

It almost became its own country in a movement founded 20 years later, when a bill in Parliament was lost by just 17 votes.

Now the revived South Island Independence Movement has well over 1,000 followers on Facebook.

The arguments for secession 170 years ago were the same as they are today by the new movement's founder, Solomon Tor-Kilsen.

"You've got all the taxes that are raised in the South Island, all the GDP of the South Island, and that goes into the collective coffers and we don't get anywhere near back what we put in," he said.

The South Island as an independent country would, with just over one million people, have one of the smallest populations in the world - not much more than Fiji's.

But it would also have the 75th biggest economy in the world, with its own currency, flag, army and passport. 

"It will happen. We're not going away this time," Mr Tor-Kilsen said.

"There's massive discontent in the South."  

South Islanders are not alone. In Scotland, Catalonia, Texas and Western Australia, the global secessionist movement is rising.

"People want to look after themselves and they don't want to be dictated to by governments really far away that are dictating what they should be doing in their own backyard," Mr Tor-Kilsen said.

In 1999 the South Island Party ran for national office, led by Dunedin south locals Pat and Margaret McCarrigan.

The party got about 3000 votes nationwide, Ms McCarrigan herself getting almost 1000 votes in Dunedin South. 

They're on board with the new push for independence.

"I hope and pray it does happen," Mr McCarrigan said.   

Ms McCarrigan added: "But I think it it will take time. And of course it'll take a lot of money." 

Some southerners think it’s time to ditch their North Island whānau. Source: Seven Sharp
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:30
Concerns were raised by Louise Nicholas over comment Wally Haumaha made in support of three policemen tried for rape.

Dr Pauline Kingi to head inquiry into Deputy Police Commissioner Willy Haumaha's appointment

'I was just too scared to drive' - concerns raised by former driver about buses' safety after Ōhakune crash that claimed life of 11-year-old girl

Watch: The Government minister who went undercover for a day to wipe walls and clean ablution blocks

Exclusive: Gloriavale seeking millions of taxpayer dollars to set up new health food enterprise

Robbery report sparks wild police chase through school traffic in Christchurch

Asking prices for Auckland houses rise for the first time in four months

Topics
New Zealand

The average asking price for Auckland houses rose for the first time in four months in July and is now comparable to the listing price in February, says property website realestate.co.nz. 

The asking price was up 3 per cent on June and now sits at $959,067, which compares to the February 2018 asking price of $961,940.

Record asking prices were registered in six regions in July compared to the previous month. 

The biggest rise was in Northland, with a 6.3 per cent increase to $623,799.  

Close behind was Manawatu/Wanganui with a 3.3 per cent increase to $357,206, and Waikato where the average asking price was up 2.2 per cent to $575,102. 

Wellington, Wairarapa and Nelson and Bays average asking prices were all up 1.5 per cent to $628,899, $487,941, $622,994 respectively.

Nationwide, the average asking price in July increased 0.9 per cent on the previous month, to $652,289.

The number of properties available for sale nationally fell 3.8 per cent to 21,288 compared to the same month in 2017. 

“While this is what could be considered a classic supply and demand situation, there are significant variations across the country so there is no one-size-fits all,” said Vanessa Taylor, realestate.co.nz spokesperson.  

“For serious buyers, it could be likened to cherry-picking in a very large orchard,” she said. 

Nationally, new property listings were down 5.4 per cent compared to July 2017, with 7,508 new listings coming onto the market this past month. 

Auckland and Wellington recorded significant falls in new listings - 7 per cent and 16.7 per cent respectively - compared to July last year.

But in seven of the 19 regions, the lowest number of new listings in any July month was recorded since realestate.co.nz started collecting data more than 11 years ago.

Coromandel, Wairarapa, Nelson/Bays, Northland, Central Otago/Lakes, Marlborough and Otago all registered record lows. 

Five regions recorded an increase in new listings in July - Taranaki, Gisborne, Waikato, West Coast and Canterbury.

Searches for properties on realestate.co.nz returned to 2018 summertime levels, with statistics from the site showing there were 846,818 unique browsers to the site in July.

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.
Auckland houses (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
New Zealand