Corrections officer at Christchurch prison dies during fitness test

A corrections officer at Christchurch Men’s Prison died yesterday while undergoing a fitness assessment, Corrections says.

Source: 1 NEWS

Chief Custodial Officer Neil Beales told 1 NEWS the man had “a suspected medical event. His colleagues immediately called an ambulance and began CPR, but despite all efforts, staff were unable to resuscitate him”.

“Following this, a decision was made to temporarily suspend the Physical Readiness Assessment (PRA) while inquires are made. This affects all prison sites across the country.

“This decision reflects the unknown nature of how the death occurred, and gives time for Corrections to look into the processes and protocols surrounding the PRA.

Beales says Corrections will also be completing its own internal review to understand the factors leading up to the staff member's death.

“If there are any factors that require attention, Corrections will take action immediately to address these,” he said.