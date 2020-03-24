TODAY |

Coronavirus: Two new cases of community transmission announced, bringing total to four

Source:  1 NEWS

Two new cases of community transmission of the Covid-19 coronavirus in New Zealand were announced by the Ministry of Health today, bringing the total to four.

Nearly 90,000 people have lost their jobs and that figure’s expected to increase dramatically. Source: Nine

Community transmission means health officials can't confirm where the people who tested positive for the virus picked it up. For example, they are not linked to overseas travel or an already confirmed case.

Three of the community transmission cases are in Auckland, with one in Wairarapa.

Forty new coronavirus cases in New Zealand

A further 40 people were confirmed positive with Covid-19 this afternoon, raising the total of people in New Zealand who have, or had, the virus to 155.

There are six people in hospital in stable condition with the virus and 12 people have fully recovered.

At midnight tomorrow the country enters in level four restrictions, meaning non-essential businesses will shut and everyone is ordered to stay home to try and stop the spread of Covid-19.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
