Coronavirus: NZ's self-isolation requirement extended to travellers from all of Italy

The Prime Minister announced today travellers from anywhere in Italy coming into New Zealand will need to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

It brings the rest of Italy into line with the same self-isolation rules as northern Italy that was announced earlier this month. Ms Ardern said it had turned travel from the rest of Italy into a "trickle".

The announcement comes after the Cabinet coronavirus committee met this afternoon.

"This is based on the advice from health officials," Ms Arderns said.

Yesterday, all of Italy was placed under lockdown conditions.

"The impact is travel.. has diminished probably globally."

She said she also expected further advice around self-isolation around travellers from other places around the world.

On March 2, Jacinda Ardern announced travellers coming into the country from northern Italy and South Korea must self-isolate for 14 days and register with Healthline.

At the time she said the ban would not be extended to travellers from South Korea and Italy as both countries have "good healthcare systems" and the major outbreaks there are only in particular regions.

On February 28, the travel ban was extended to Iran, in addition to mainland China.