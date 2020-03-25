TODAY |

Coronavirus-impacted countries announce pact to keep trade links open

New Zealand has joined forces with Canada, Australia, Chile, Brunei, Myanmar and Singapore to keep trade routes open as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the world.

It means despite travel routes shutting down worldwide and countries bringing in strict border controls, trade of key items - including medical supplies - will continue.

In a joint statement, the trade nations said: "We are committed to working with all like-minded countries to ensure that trade continues to flow unimpeded, and that critical infrastructure such as our air and seaports remain open to support the viability and integrity of supply chains globally."

The countries will also look at trade disruptions affecting the flow of necessities. 

"We are thinking about next steps to give practical and swift effect to our shared commitment to address the global pandemic through global co-operation," Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker said in a statement today.

New Zealand has closed its borders to all but citizens and permanent residents, with those requiring a 14-day self-isolation period upon arrival.

