Coromandel Peninsula vandals obliterate public toilets - 'Know what your children are up to'

A public toilet has been completely destroyed after it was vandalised on the Coromandel Peninsula overnight.

Toilets found damaged in Billy Point, Pauanui. Source: Facebook / What's New in Pauanui

The state of the toilets was discovered following a graffiti patrol on Billy Point, in Pauanui, at around 7am, according to the What's On at Pauanui Facebook page.

In one photograph, one of the toilets could be seen with the seat on the floor, while the cistern and toilet bowl are left in pieces.

In another photograph, a toilet could be seen with its lid on the ground, along with the lid of the cistern.