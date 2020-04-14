How to cope with kids learning at home during the lockdown

Schools are preparing for a new way of operating when term two begins today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

For some parents the thought of school holidays coming to an end is a little overwhelming.

Remote learning programmes have been sent out to allow students to work from home, but it’s a juggle for the parents who are trying to work, parent and now teach.

Psychologist Nigel Latta was realistic in telling Seven Sharp just how much home schooling children really need to do during the coronavirus lockdown.

“The simple answer is none, there are some kids who will want to do school work and that's great because teachers have worked really hard and there's lots of good content for them to do," he said.

“So if the kids want to do it and it doesn't add stress for the parents, great.

“If you're trying to juggle work and a bunch of other things and the kids don't want to do it and it's just adding stress don't do it and it will do them no harm at all,” Latta said.