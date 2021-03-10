TODAY |

Cop adopts cat he rescued off busy Auckland motorway, kept safe in speed camera case

Source:  1 NEWS

An Auckland officer who rescued a kitten off a busy motorway, keeping it safe in his speed camera bag, has adopted the "ball of fluff" into his family.

Auckland motorcycle officer Senior Constable Robert Campbell keeps his kitten safe in a speed camera bag. Source: NZ Police

Yesterday evening, police motorway patrol officers were called to reports of the kitten on the the Southern Motorway near Grafton shortly after 6pm.

"The kitten managed to cross all southbound lanes – and could have caused an accident – so our motorcycle officer Senior Constable Robert Campbell came to its rescue," police said on Facebook this morning.

"The kitten, which appeared to be abandoned, was a little shy and made itself at home in the bag for his speed detector."

Campbell took the animal to the nearest police station for some water. It was then checked over by SPCA staff.

"Quite smitten with the kitten, Rob decided to give the ball of a fluff a new loving home with his family," police said.

