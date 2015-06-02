TODAY |

Cook Islands Prime Minister to stand down

Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Cook Islands leader Henry Puna has announced he will be stepping aside as Prime Minister.

Henry Puna, Cook Islands prime minister. Source: 1 NEWS

In the surprise move announced today, Mr Puna, who has been the nation's leader for nearly 10 years, says he’s been planning it for months and a succession process will take place amongst his own party.

Mr Puna now intends to apply for the role of Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, which will become vacant at the end of this year.

He says he feels he could be of service to the broader Pacific region as he’s filled many of his objectives in the leadership of his political party and government.

New Zealand
Pacific Islands
Barbara Dreaver
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:23
Medical expert calls decision to let two women with Covid-19 leave quarantine with no testing 'completely unacceptable'
2
'It's appalling' - National leader slams 'shambolic' border controls after two Covid-19 cases let into NZ
3
How did two new Covid-19 cases slip through the cracks? Dr Siouxsie Wiles reveals more details
4
Two new Covid-19 cases confirmed, believed related to special exemption to attend funeral
5
Circumstances behind NZ's latest Covid-19 cases 'cannot be repeated' - Jacinda Ardern
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ First's second 'woke brigade' tweet deleted after replacement image contains racial slur

Auckland brothel murder-accused named, pleads not guilty
01:09

Circumstances behind NZ's latest Covid-19 cases 'cannot be repeated' - Jacinda Ardern
03:43

Govt to focus on boosting 'domestic workforce' with $380m apprenticeship package