Contracting business near Ashburton loses over $1.4 million of hay bales in fire

A contracting business near Ashburton has lost over $1.4 million worth of hay bales in a fire that has completely destroyed their Hay Barn today, 1News understands.

Source: istock.com

By Digby Werthmuller

Forty operational staff have contained the fire which engulfed 11,000 bales.

The Salvation Army has arrived at the Winslow farm location with evening meals for the crews, which have been at the blaze since 6:45am this morning. They are now letting the fire burn itself out.

David Clarke, provincial president for Mid-Canterbury Federated Farmers, says this is a very unfortunate event for what is a well-regarded family-owned business.

“The impact on the farming industry will be determined by whether the supply lost in the fire was meant for export, the wider New Zealand market or local Mid-Canterbury farmers,” Clarke said.