TODAY |

Contracting business near Ashburton loses over $1.4 million of hay bales in fire

Source:  1 NEWS

A contracting business near Ashburton has lost over $1.4 million worth of hay bales in a fire that has completely destroyed their Hay Barn today, 1News understands.

Source: istock.com

By Digby Werthmuller

Forty operational staff have contained the fire which engulfed 11,000 bales.

The Salvation Army has arrived at the Winslow farm location with evening meals for the crews, which have been at the blaze since 6:45am this morning. They are now letting the fire burn itself out.

David Clarke, provincial president for Mid-Canterbury Federated Farmers, says this is a very unfortunate event for what is a well-regarded family-owned business.

“The impact on the farming industry will be determined by whether the supply lost in the fire was meant for export, the wider New Zealand market or local Mid-Canterbury farmers,” Clarke said.

The fire momentarily spread to a nearby hedge line but was extinguished by crews and a large loader.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Farming
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Child dies in 'absolute tragedy' at Northland property
2
Authorities say no one was driving Tesla before deadly Texas crash
3
Contracting business near Ashburton loses over $1.4 million of hay bales in fire
4
Harry Potter star Helen McCrory told husband to get 'lots of girlfriends' before dying from cancer at 52
5
'We’ve waited so long' - Grandma meets grandchild for first time in teary trans-Tasman airport reunion
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Child dies in 'absolute tragedy' at Northland property
02:01

New Zealanders should be 'very, very proud' of trans-Tasman bubble opening - PM
00:34

'We’ve waited so long' - Grandma meets grandchild for first time in teary trans-Tasman airport reunion

Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks with media as trans-Tasman bubble finally opens