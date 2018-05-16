 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Consumer watchdog calling for ionisation smoke alarms to be pulled from shelves due to slow detection of smoke

share

Kate Nicol-Williams 

1 NEWS Reporter

Consumer New Zealand is calling for ionisation smoke alarms to be pulled from shop shelves following the outcome of its test.

A study found it can take minutes before an ionisation alarm detects smoke.
Source: 1 NEWS

The test was carried out with a smoke box on 20 different smoke alarms, the majority the photoelectric type and four of which were ionisation alarms, on fast flaming fires and slow-burning, smouldering fires.

While all alarms made a warning eventually, the ionisation alarms were a lot slower to sound the alarm during smouldering fires, which the watchdog's head of testing Paul Smith says is "dangerous."

"Smoudlering fires comes from things like upholstery foam, dodgy wiring in the walls, an extension cable that you’ve left plugged in and wrapped up, or a towel draped over the heater," he said.

He said smoke is the cause of many deaths in house fires and with many occurring overnight, any extra time would be useful.

"Every minute is valuable to be able to get everyone awake and to get out of the house," he said.

Mr Smith said Consumer New Zealand is communicating with retailers to explain why they should not be sold rather than looking for government intervention over their sale.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has recommended the photoelectric type with long battery life for a decade but says any working smoke alarm is better than none.

A previous information video for FENZ said over 80 per cent of fatal house fires involve a faulty smoke alarm or where the household doesn't have one.

Landlords replacing smoke alarms in properties must install photoelectric, long battery life smoke alarms, as stated in the Residential Tenancies Act.

Sale of ionisation alarms in NZ:

The Warehouse stopped sale of ionisation alarms last year.

Mitre 10 sells ionisation alarms, does not recommend customers solely use ionisation alarms.

Bunnings sells ionisation alarms.

PlaceMakers sells ionisation alarms, reviewing position following Consumer New Zealand findings.

Hammer Hardware – some stores sell ionisation alarms.

Foodstuffs (Pak N Save and New World) – Sells ionisation alarms, recommends photoelectric alarms.

Countdown – Stopped ordering ionisation alarms in February, a few may still be on the shelves.

Related

Kate Nicol-Williams

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:58
1
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Watch the emotional moment unsung hero is gifted with $10,000 for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

'Spiders underneath your skin' - Toni Street reveals the true extent of her debilitating liver condition in new interview

3
Qantas Boeing 737-800

Qantas jet diverted to Invercargill, passengers stranded on board as airport doesn't have customs officers - 'The passengers have drunk the bar dry'


02:05
4
First Union says it's received thousands of complaints from disgruntled current and former staff.

Other industries raise concerns after retail workers claim they are working unpaid overtime

00:15
5
The clip picked up steam after a debate erupted on Reddit this week.

Do you hear Laurel or Yanny? Listen to the audio clip which is tearing the internet apart!

03:58
Nick has dedicated hundreds of hours to kids in the Mount Roskill community, and it's time for him to be recognised.

'I don't wanna cry in front of these kids' - Watch the emotional moment unsung hero is gifted with $10,000 for his devotion to helping Auckland kids on and off the rugby field

Nick Tuialii has given up his free time to coach Mount Roskill kids on the rugby field and help them off the field.

01:51

'He's going to go to hell' says woman sexually abused by Gloriavale leader Hopeful Christian in the '80s

For some, like Yvette Olsen, the Gloriavale founder's death has simply brought relief.


00:30
The Election Access Fund Bill will help fund the added costs for political candidates with disabilities.

'We are silent' - politics littered with challenges for deaf/hard of hearing, new Bill aimed at breaking down barriers passes first hurdle

The Election Access Fund Bill aims to establish funding for disability-related costs of standing in general elections.

01:32
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A cooler south-west flow will have the country grabbing an extra layer tonight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Complaints pour into union from low paid staff alleging more big NZ retailers are forcing them to work unpaid overtime

FIRST Union has received 1500 complaints from workers about unpaid overtime in the last 48 hours.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 