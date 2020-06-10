Consumer NZ shares advice on how to save up to $500 a year on your power bill

A website run by Consumer New Zealand could help Kiwis save hundreds of dollars on power.

Powerswitch aims to help New Zealanders find the cheapest electricity and gas plans in the country.

Jessica Wilson, head of research at Consumer New Zealand, told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp Kiwis could save up to $500 a year by using Powerswitch.

"If you haven't switched power companies for a while, if you've stayed loyal to the same retailer, there's a good chance you're paying more than you need to," says Ms Wilson.

"You could save yourself a few hundred dollars a year off your power bill."

Ms Wilson says all people need to do is Google Powerswitch.

"It's our free electricity comparison website. All you have to do is enter a few basic details about your household and your power use, such as whether you use heat pump or an electric heater. The website will bring up a list of retailers in your area.

"Loyalty often does not pay in the power industry, so we recommend looking at your options and seeing if you can get a better deal."

Ms Wilson's comments come as a new report from the Electricity Authority was released yesterday. The price plan aims to make sure the cost of lines charges are spread evenly across New Zealand, which could up power bills for some Kiwis.

Under the Electricity Authority’s plan, the power grid will be shared evenly to rectify inequities that go back about 10 years.



Electricity Southland consumers will see their power bills go down by about $80 a year while households in the King Country or eastern Bay of Plenty will likely be paying about $30 more a year on their power bills.