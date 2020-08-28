TODAY |

Constantly tired? Iron deficiency, affecting a third of Kiwi women, may play part

Source:  1 NEWS

A lack of iron is the world’s most common nutrient deficiency, with nearly 10 per cent of Kiwi women and more than a third of teen girls low on the mineral.

Not having enough iron can cause fatigue and make it hard to concentrate. Source: Seven Sharp

Meanwhile, dietitians estimate about 80 per cent of toddlers aren’t getting enough iron. 

World Iron Awareness Week, ending this Sunday, aims to remind Kiwis to get more iron in their diets.

Nutritionist Nikki Hart told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp iron is important for the body’s oxygen supply and cognitive functions. It also helps with development for growing children and supports the immune system.

“We really want you to access your iron through the food that you’re eating,” she said.

“So, it’s really important to eat a balanced diet.”

She said adding vegetables or grains to meat-based meals will help with iron absorption. 

For vegetarians, Ms Hart recommended they get their iron from complementary sources of protein. She also recommended eating Vitamin C-rich foods to enhance iron absorption.

“The trick is variety, moderation and balance.”

