Confusion as NZ First promotes solo hunting during coronavirus lockdown

Fish & Game NZ and the Game Animal Council have told hunters to stay at home during the four week coronavirus lockdown, despite advice from NZ First.

Man hunting. (File photo) Source: istock.com

According to a release from Fish & Game NZ, no one should be hunting while the country is at level four of its Covid-19 alert system.

"The Government’s clear intention at this stage is that fishing and hunting are prohibited during the alert level four lockdown period," the statement said.

"If and when we receive other advice from the Government, we will change our position."

The Game Animal Council agrees, adding hunters should “do the right thing and stay at home”.

However, a tweet by the NZ First party encouraged people to go hunting during the shutdown.

"Having to self-isolate doesn't necessarily mean being locked indoors.

"You may go for a walk or exercise or hunt the roar, but keep a 2 metre distance from people at all times," it reads.