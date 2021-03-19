TODAY |

Concerns for welfare of woman missing in Bay of Plenty

Source:  1 NEWS

There are concerns for the welfare of a woman missing in Bay of Plenty.

Shylo Rose Porter. Source: Supplied

Bay of Plenty Police are appealing for sightings of missing 24-year-old Shylo Rose Porter, also known as Whakarongopai.

According to police her whānau last heard from Shylo last night and have serious concerns for her welfare.

She is believed to be in the Rotoiti area.

She is thought to be driving a Silver 2009 Audi A3 Hatchback, registration number MYM472.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Shylo or her vehicle, or has any information that may assist, to call them on 105 and quote event number P045868786.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
INEOS Team UK confirmed as Challenger of Record for 37th America's Cup by Team NZ
2
Police not seeking anyone else after man and woman stabbed to death at Epsom, Auckland property
3
Peter Burling swapped secrets with Jimmy Spithill over drinks after America's Cup victory
4
Concerns for welfare of woman missing in Bay of Plenty
5
NRL legend Thurston throws support behind Warriors playing entire 2022 in NZ
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Air New Zealand starting Auckland to Hobart flights once trans-Tasman bubble up and running
00:36

Police not seeking anyone else after man and woman stabbed to death at Epsom, Auckland property

Full video: Police give update after two people fatally stabbed in central Auckland suburb
00:14

'Just like TV' — Mount Maunganui residents detail police pursuit as manhunt continues