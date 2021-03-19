Concerns for welfare of woman missing in Bay of Plenty

There are concerns for the welfare of a woman missing in Bay of Plenty.

Shylo Rose Porter. Source: Supplied

Bay of Plenty Police are appealing for sightings of missing 24-year-old Shylo Rose Porter, also known as Whakarongopai.

According to police her whānau last heard from Shylo last night and have serious concerns for her welfare.

She is believed to be in the Rotoiti area.

She is thought to be driving a Silver 2009 Audi A3 Hatchback, registration number MYM472.